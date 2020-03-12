Members of Parliament investigating irregularities at the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board (DAPCB) have accused the Uganda deputy Ambassador to Italy Kassam Mumtaz of contempt of Parliament and resolved to issue fresh summons through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Daily Monitor, although the MPs had accused the envoy of declining to appear before the taskforce, Mumtaz wrote to the committee and explained why it was practically impossible to appear due to ‘the seriousness and spread of coronavirus in most parts of Italy’.

She also indicated that after seeking medical advice, she was advised not to travel as a precaution against corona virus.

“As you may be aware , most parts of Italy are in coronavirus lockdown and travel has been severely restricted. Therefore, I am unable to travel to Kampala and even if I was allowed to travel, I would have to be put in isolation for a minimum of 14 days,” Mumtaz said in February 9 letter.

She also told the committee that even without coronavirus , she is Charge d’ Affairs at Uganda’s Rome mission and cannot therefore, travel unless facilitated and permitted by the government.

This letter has however, angered MPs who have demanded that she appears on March 25 to respond to the issues under investigation.

The taskforce of the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) chaired by Makindye East legislator Ibrahim Kasozi was supposed to interface with Mumtaz to explain her role in the repossession of 233 properties whose original owners reportedly never returned to repossess them after they were expelled by former president Idi Amin in 1972.

The MPs were concerned that Mumtaz who runs a law firm ; Mumtaz Kassam &Co Advocates , could not send any representative or write to the taskforce despite her office receiving the invitations from the Clerk of Parliament.

Last year, Mumtaz was accused of using “fake powers of attorney” to deprive government of it’s prime properties.

The documents indicated that Mumtaz owns Plot 7 on Dewinton Road and two other plots in Rubaga Division after acquiring powers of attorney from a departed Asian now a citizen of Canada.

However, the Ambassador denied the allegation. She said the properties were reclaimed by their owners whom she helped, as a lawyer, to acquire the land titles.

Mumtaz also said she was then given powers of attorney to manage the properties when one of the owners, Surgrabai A Bharmal, died.

“The allegations are false as I did not acquire the mentioned properties. I act for the families that own the properties in my professional capacity, assisted with the repossession of these under the Expropriated Properties Act of 1982 and all the rules and regulations. The owners of these properties talked about returned to Uganda and started an agricultural project hence repossessing them,” she said.