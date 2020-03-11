Although many people would mistakenly think the youthful Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy mouth piece is actually of advanced age but it’s not true. The youthful officer is only 32 years old and a few days ago he had his first born.

According to the information received by this website, Luke Owoyesigire’s wife, Stella Kapchumba gave birth to a bouncing baby boy from Mengo Hospital over the weekend. While breaking the news to one of his police friend, who preferred anonymity, the joyful police chief expressed delight for joining the league of fathers and thanked the Lord for the gift.

Stella kapchumba is a police officer attached to the traffic police department and also daughter to AIGP John Ndungutse (Security Attache to Uganda’s High Commission in Nairobi). She has since been discharged from the hospital and currently staying at her parents’ home in Kireka.

Owoyesigire is part of the new crop of young police officers that President Museveni has strategically positioned to become the pivot of the force. He is efficient, committed, hardworking and trustworthy, no wonder he is already trusted with big responsibilities at such a tender age.

We, at The Watchdog Uganda, would like to wish the gallant man and woman in uniform the best in their new experience as parents.