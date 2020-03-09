Renowned social entrepreneur also motivational speaker Frank Gashumba has said that he has a feeling that singer Bebe Cool is behind the bottle throwing incident that happened at the Boom Party concert over the weekend.

Cindy Sanyu’s Boom party at Cricket Oval, Lugogo on Saturday was a full house affair and Bebe Cool who loves the big stage graced the platform around midnight only to get bottles from all directions of the audience.

Bebe was last pelted with bottles at the same venue last year, which earned him sympathy from his connections. He announced breaking from the musical appearances but again renewed his trade sooner than later.

The ‘wire wire’ singer gets this backlash from fans because of his public political views and support for President Museveni, as well as for being a poster boy for President Museveni regime’s persecution of Bobi Wine, a strong critic for the ruling party-NRM.

A number of people including the First son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba have since condemned the act before calling for political tolerance.

However, to Gashumba, Bebe Cool must know something concerning the whole issue and that he should be investigated to ascertain whether he is the man behind the incident or not.

“SFC, FBI, CIA, KGB should investigate bottle throwing at concerts. I highly suspect this was staged for Bebe Cool to gain sympathy and attention,” he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Adding: “No sane person can stay on stage while being pelted with bottles not knowing what is inside them. Some of us are not idiots, we went to school at the right time.”