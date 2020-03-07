While talking about a possibility of him meeting with his “old friend” Robert Kyagulanyi of the People Power Movement, The First Son raised the adrenaline of the NRM royalists with the words “My supporters,”. Whereas the General, who has been very cautious not to be quoted on political statement might have intended to mean otherwise, optimists of his presidency have taken it as a confirmation that the three star General could actually be warming up for the most coveted office after his father.

“My supporters are asking me to sit down and talk to my brother Bobi Wine. I have no problem talking with him. We have talked in the past and he was my friend,” Muhozi tweeted.

Kyagulanyi has since responded to the tweet although not with the same friendliness as that of the General himself.

The law maker asked Muhoozi and his father, Gen Museveni, to stop their tyranny over Ugandans before they can engage in any sort of dialogue.

Talks about the Muhoozi Presidency first gained prominance when it was brought up by former spy chief, Gen David Sejusa, who accused his boss, the incumbent Museveni of trying to impose his son onto the people of Uganda, hence the analogy “The Muhoozi project,”.

His father however swiftly moved to rule out the allegation as baseless, adding that he didn’t see any traits of politics in his only son Kainerugaba.

Resultantly, calls for Muhoozi to come out and confirm whether he will seek to carry on his father’s political legacy have been loud especially from within the NRM party, with many of his fanatics finding his silence on the matter excruciatingly painful.

Commenting on the same, Muhoozi distanced himself from the speculations, emphasizing that those that had exhibited support for his alleged interest in the presidency did not represent his position on the same. He informed that he was committed on his military job which according to him, required a lot of time and hard work.

His redeployment as Presidential Advisor on special operations has however seen him much involved in public and political affairs of the country, with his social media activities in the recent past pointing towards something big.

No wonder, he ended this particular tweet by appealing the youths on peace. ” I just ask all the youths not to choose war over peace,” Muhozi appealed in the tweet.