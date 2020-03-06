Veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda, has downplayed General Henry Tumukunde’s chances against his former ally President Museveni, saying he doesn’t see him posing any serious challenge.

While appearing on the NBS Frontline, Mwenda enumerated the various factors that will play against the former spy chief- the man he referred to as abnormally ambitious, in his attempt at the highest office in the land.

Mwenda noted that unless something unpredicted happens to the way how “serious Museveni challengers” Kyagulanyi and Col Besigye, play their cards, he did not see any space for the historical NRA ex combatant to occupy in the race. When humorously asked to comment about Mao’s influence by the moderator, who (Mao)has actually also showed interest in the race, Mwenda stammered as though thinking about what to answer and responded “I am not sure about that,” prompting a chorus of laughter from the other panelists.

His origin from Western Uganda, Ankole, a munyankore, according to Mwenda, will be a disservice to the former ISO boss a head of 2021.

“He is from the West like Museveni, and a Muhororo from Ntungamo as well just like the man he wants to eject and I am not sure whether that can help him,” Mwenda explained.

He also said that Tumukunde’s long time marriage with president Museveni politically will make it hard for the public to embrace his candidature. He reiterated Besigye’s earlier comments about his former bush war commrade’s announcement, questioning his seriousness about seeking change.

“He knows very well that Museveni cannot be defeated in his own election because he has been at the centre of the electoral malpractices so I don’t know if he is very serious about causing change,” Besigye said about Tumukunde’s Presidential bid proclamation.

Mwenda reasoned that the opposition will most certainly isolate him, accusing him of being a Museveni stooge in the election which could certainly affect his intended walk to the Presidency. He said that for the opposition to accept you they have a policy of ” either you are fanatically with us or you are against us” implying that Tumukunde stands to be judged.

On whether Tumukunde was genuinely after unseating his long time ally and boss, Mwenda differed in opinion from those of others like Mukono Municipality’s Betty Nambooze, who, like Besigye has asked the change seeking forces not to be over excited about Tumukunde joining their ranks.

Mwenda described Tumukunde as a very ambitious man, whose Presidential ambitions could not surprise him. He said that after the General was dropped from cabinet,he felt there was nothing for him to live for and so he thinks running for the presidency would provide him a platform to quench his insatiable ambition.

He advised the opposition to embrace to Tumukunde in their quest for change, adding that the experienced General would have a lot to add to them. ” He knows the weaknesses of President Museveni from close range and he would definitely be a valuable addition to the opposition if embraced,” Mwenda opined.

Lt General Henry Tumukunde, a former Museveni Minister, shockingly announced he would be challenging his former employer for the most coveted seat in 2021. He had earlier expressed interest in challenging Erias Lukwago for the City Mayorship, no wonder the shift of interest surprised many.