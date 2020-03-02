The Ministry of Health has released an update on the state of the four foreign nationals that had earlier on been isolated reportedly suspected of having the dreaded coronavirus.

The four had been quarantined at Entebbe Hospital after presenting flu and cough symptoms, the Health ministry said on Monday.

Without disclosing their nationalities, senior public relations officer at the ministry, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, said the foreigners were picked up from the Entebbe International Airport by the health surveillance teams.

But in a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Minister of Health Jane Aceng, the four whose blood samples had been taken to the Uganda Virus Research Institute for screening had all tested negative.

“Results from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) show that all four foreign nationals currently under isolation at Entebbe RRH have tested NEGATIVE for Coronavirus Disease (COVID 19),” read the statement in part.

She also declared that the Country was free of the virus at the moment, encouraging the public to be on high alert in the event that the disease gets in.

“As of today, Uganda has no case of #COVID19,” declared the Minister.

Coronavirus, which emerged from China late last year, has killed more than 3,000 people globally and spread to over 60 countries as at Monday.