Kenyan model and media personality Tanasha Donna has broken up with lover Diamond Platnumz.

The two have been dating ever since the Tanzanian singer was dumped by Uganda Zari Hassan and had recently released a successful collabo titled ‘Gere’. But his didn’t stop their relationship from hitting a dead end.

Reports from Kenya indicted that Tanasha packed her bags on Sunday night and went back to Kenya to start all over again, this after deleting and unfollowing Platnumz and his Wasafi family from her social media platforms.

And after touching down Kenya’s soils, the former NGR Radio presenter stated that ‘it’s now going to be me and my baby against the world from here on out’.

However, Zari, also Platnumz’s ex-wife foresaw this breakup and had earlier cautioned Tanasha to be prepared.

Basing on facts that all Platinumz’s children ‘two with Zari and one with Hamisa Mobeto’ are all taken care of by their mothers, Zari told Tanasha when she was still pregnant that Platnumz isn’t a kind of man who take care of his children, so she should start planning before the worst.

“Someone should tell Tanasha that comments from her still come through. It’s cool, it’s beautiful to be pregnant, I say congratulations to you Tanasha, but I really think that you have enough money in your bag to take care of your child, because he is who he is,” Zari said.

However despite the breakup drama, some think that this could be Tanasha’s desperate move to promote her struggling music career, and others are convinced for Platnumz is a ‘ladies’ man.