The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on Thursday February 27, 2020 released the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) 2019 results, with a significant improvement in performance as compared to the previous year.

A total of 104,481 candidates sat for the 2019 UACE exams at 1,982 centres as compared to 99,512 students in 2018.

The overall pass level stands at 98.6 per cent, Dan Odongo, the Executive Secretary UNEB said.

This means they qualify for the award of of Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education.

Of the total number of candidates who sat, 38,737 got three principal passes.

Those who scored two Principal Passes are 65,723 (63.6 per cent) and are eligible for admission to university while candidates who scored One Principal Pass and qualify for tertiary admission are 89,050.

“This means that there are more candidates who qualify to transit into the next level of education,” Odongo said.

Here are the top 100 candidates in the 2019 UACE: