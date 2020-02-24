President Yoweri Museveni’s camp was on Friday last week deceived by Rwandan security, and was forced to wait for Kagame and other two presidents for at least two hours at the no man’s land.

President Museveni, who had arrived in Kabale town a day before was scheduled to attend the quadripartite summit at Katuna/Gatuna border post on Friday with other three African presidents of Rwanda, Angola and from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to reports, all the four presidents were supposed to arrive at the no man’s land on Friday morning at exactly 10 am, which prompted President Museveni to arrive the day before, bearing in mind that travelling from Kampala city to Kabale town takes at least six driving hours.

At the no man’s land, each country [Rwanda and Uganda] had their own tents, and another tent that would gather all the four presidents in the summit.

It’s alleged that Uganda’s presidential advance team arrived before 10am, along with their Rwandan counterparts.

Rwanda’s presidential advance team lied to their Ugandan counterparts that president Paul Kagame had already arrived, that he was already in the Rwandan tent. They said only president Museveni would attend to President Paul Kagame.

This prompted Uganda’s advance team to alert Ugandan security with president Museveni, of Kagame’s presence at the border, which was a lie.

Museveni, who had slept in Kabale town drove off to Katuna at a break neck speed, to meet President Kagame who was waiting at the border, without even greeting hundred of supporters that had piled along the Kabale-Katuna road to wave to him.

Unfortunately, President Museveni was greeted with empty presidential seats, with an option of having to wait till Kagame arrived at Katuna/Gatuna border.

Driving from Kigali to Gatuna takes at least forty five minutes, a distance of seventy nine kilometers. This indicates that probably President Kagame must have been informed by his security advance team, about the early arrival of President Museveni at the border but he had to ignore him for more than two hours.

The intention that forced Rwandan security to forge a lie to Uganda in this case remains unknown.

President Museveni patiently waited for President Kagame along with other two visiting presidents who arrived at exactly 12:55 pm for the summit.

The summit was intended to harmonize the bitter relations that have been prevailing between Uganda and Rwanda since late February 2019.