The Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations Mwesigwa Rukatana has warned the general public against the increasing tendency of misuse of Social media platforms by posting hate and sectarian speeches aimed at frustrating the development of areas across the country.

Rukutana who is also the MP Rushenyi County observed that Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were designed to help people keep up with friends, to unite diverse people with distinct ideas, and help government where there are some loopholes Instead of fostering the rampant spread of propaganda and untruths sensational information.

The minister stressed that this has fueled cyber bullying, and amplified social divisions amongst Ugandans in communities saying that the majority of the youth and other Ugandans who are idle misuse social media and end up criticizing government programs and their elected leaders.

While on an impromptu visit to Rubaare Health Centre IV in Rubaare Town council Rushenyi County on Sunday, Rukutana refuted allegation that Rubaare Health Centre IV is not working because of lacking equipment saying that is not true.

He noted that there have been rumours on social media platforms alleging ill on the facility being posted by one Dan Rweiburingi noting that such is done by wrong elements used by local leaders who failed to clinch political seats during last general elections.

The minister called upon all Ugandans to use social media platforms to promote peace and harmony rather than propaganda, criticism and hate speech.

However, he revealed that all departments of Rubaare Health Centre IV are operational except the Theatre which the ministry of health ordered not operates because it had cracks on the roof but he pledged to get all necessary materials to renovate the Theatre very soon.

He was happy to find a woman delivering and was attended by five midwives and thanked the in charge Francis Balyejusa and staff for the work done.

Speaking to the Ntungamo District health officer Dr Bakamuturaki Richard hailed the minister Rukutana for the intervention saying that it will yeiold good fruits though Rubaare Health Centre needs a lot of funds in order to be renovated .

Dr Bakamuturaki clarified that the ceiling of Theatre needs 24m shillings and it has not been operational for the last 5 years.

Ntungamo district has 41 health units including Itojo hospital and four health centre Ivs.

The Rubaare Health Centre IV in charge Francis Balyejusa noted that Rubaare health facility was ranked the best in performance in the district recently but worried of thieves who normally steal mattresses and other equipment during the day and night.

The Rubaare Town council chairperson Kansiime Benson revealed that the council has resolved to fence the health facility to have only on entry and exist to deter the thieves.

Earlier minister Rukutana donated one million shillings to the Rubaare Elders’ association of 260 led by Simeon Kakoona Biganja aimed at empowering the elders in both Rubaare Sub County and town council.

He assured all the elderly will get their money as promised by government through the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) Scheme under the Expanding Social Protection Programme.