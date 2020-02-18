Dear Watchdog,

I live in Najjera 2 Bulabira zone. My area has gone without water for more than a month now.

We have called NWSC time and again to sort out the problem in vain. You call the contact on the bill who gives you a number of the supposed engineer who will solve your problem only to call that engineer and he also gives you another number then the chain continues till you have saved about 5 NWSC engineers in your phone but with no solution. Eventually after begging and begging for help some engineer makes it to your residence checks the tap and says i am going to make a report and you will be sorted out, then you never hear from that engineer again, then you start the calling spree again then you are forwarded to now a new set of engineers till you eventually get someone to come and check out the problem and promise to help you but also never comes back and stops picking your calls.

By this time even the contact on the bill is not picking the calls anymore and if she does, she makes so many promises of how you will get water that evening even when she knows that it is not the truth.

Another engineer has promised water will surely come by the evening a number of times, i am beginning to think that he has recorded this message. Another engineer called ben was kind enough to tell us not to call him on a sunday…we should call on monday.

They then came up with a story that the gaba plant had a power problem hence water pressure is low UMEME refuted this and interestingly our water shortage has been going on since january hence there is no connection to the current gaba problem.

As i write this, we are now buying water at Ugshs 500 per 20 litre, the last engineer who came advised that we change the size of the pipes at our cost because NWSC does not pay for that. NWSC are such insensitive, inefficient big jokers because they even had the nerve to bill us at the end of january when there was no flowing water at the main source tap. Talk of being billed for having a tap even when only hot air and crackling sound flow out.

BIG SHAME ON YOU NWSC

By Liza Abwol

Email:

lizaabwol@gmail.com