By Ronald Kabanza

The Executive Director of Girls To Lead Africa Honest Kansiime Mugisha has urged girls not to fear taking up leadership positions while still in school because the role they play while there prepares them to become future policy makers .

Ms Mugisha made the remarks on February 14, 2020 while officiating at a one day training for selected girl leaders from secondary schools in Kanungu District, selected teachers and Police officers at Rovins Hotel in Kihihi Town Council, aim to build their confidence as they get prepared to become future policy makers.

She noted that quite often girls are subdued in taking up leadership positions because they are not mentored to do so and they end up playing assistant positions yet they are also able to be at the top of leadership , therefore the training is aiming at preparing a transformed generation of girl child educated leaders who can get involved in policy formation especially on issues that affect them.

“Our organization is aiming at developing , nurturing and prepare young women to assume leadership roles in their communities,” She said.

The training was also aiming at equipping the girl child on aspects of self protection and also empower the girl to get confidence to report to authorities the people who abuse their rights.

During the training , the girls interfaced with the Police Officers and they got assurance that they will always be protected and guided whenever they report to the police cases of child abuse especially the girl child.

One of the participants who attended the training said that the training was an eye opener and had given her confidence to always report human rights abuses in her Community.

Kanungu District Deputy RDC Emmy Ngabirano said that such training has awakened the girls consciousness and has built their self esteem and they are now able to confront human rights abusers and this has reduced cases of defilement from the community.

He asked the Police to continue sensitising the masses on how they handle juvenile cases especially those affecting the girls so that they can continue to get confidence to report such cases.

Ngabirano thanked the founders of Girls To Lead Africa who have come up with training of girl child , how they can keep themselves in school until they get life skills and how they can get and maintain leadership positions both in school and out of school.