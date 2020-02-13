One person has allegedly died after battling injuries following an attack from security guards attached to Star React Security ltd, a security company owned by Kayunga NRM chairman Moses Karangwa.

The deceased, Vincent Karemera, 33, a son to a updf soldier, serving in Somalia as a peacekeeper, and other residents of Kanyogoga parish, Butorogo Sub-County in Mubende District were subject to an attack by the security guards under a gang codenamed “Group Gang’ at the end of last month in Mpinve Forest.

Several residents sustained injuries in the attack by the gang led by Khalid Bikongolo, a one Elia and Kanyamuhare, all employees of the security company.

Among the injured include; Rasta Nzeyimana, Sam Gombya, Seruvumba Faustine. Other villagers refused to be identified for fear of reprisals which have become endemic in the area.



Residents did not divulge the reasons for the attack but claimed a similar attack was manifested by the same gang in December last year.

“In December last year, the same group attacked us and injured Karemera. He was treated and got well. It is surprising they have targeted him again,” a resident told this website on condition of anonymity.



Following the attack last year, an assault case was filed at Kanyogoga police post under REF 07/31/12/2019 by Karemera, but there have been no arrests or developments since.

“Again this time, they attacked us and hit us with gun butts and machetes. Several people were injured. Karemera did not survive.”

This website understands that Karemera was rushed to Kifumbira Health Centre for medical attention. He was discharged but died the same day.

A post-mortem carried out at Mubende Hospital under the directive of DPC Julius Asiimwe revealed that Karemera died of ‘cancer:.

However, following protests from family members and the community, Karemera’s body was taken to Mulago hospital where another post-mortem revealed he died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Khalid Bikongolo, the leader of the “Group Gang’ has since been reprimanded by police.

Residents say an Assault case REF 11/23/01/2020 was filed at Kanyogoga Police post but no action had been taken despite meetings involving the district RDC, DPC and Karangwa.

“Karangwa seems untouchable and authorities won’t help when something involves him,” Rasta Nzeyimana, one of the injured lamented.

However, when contacted, Karangwa said Karema died of natural causes.

