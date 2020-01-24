In 2005, David Bahati enlisted the services of Simpson Mpirirwe to spearhead his campaigns to represent Ndorwa West in Parliament.

Mpirirwe, a former banker coined the emotional campaign slogan ‘Akafuzi ka’nyamuhanga’ or simply, ‘God’s orphan’.

Bahati, the State Minister for Planning in the Ministry of Finance became an orphan at a tender age.

With Mpirirwe’s slogan, the then 33-year-old attracted a lot of favor from voters and has since represented Ndorwa West for 14 years since his first win against Hon. Stephen Bamwamga and others.

He is now seeking his fourth term but faces yet the toughest of his opponents in a familiar face.

Mpirirwe, the man who has single handedly carried Bahati on his back to Parliament thrice has now vowed to throw him out of August House come 2021.

He declared his intention to lineup against his former boss last year and his support has immensely spread like wild fire.

I won’t be bought to leave the race

Mpirirwe, who has been so close to the minister has often times said he might be paid to get out of the race.

“I am determined. I won’t leave the race. Maybe when I am dead,” he has always emphasized, reiterating his commitment to stay in the race.

Bahati was rumored to have paid an unknown amount of money in the 2016 to Gilbert Agaba who was by then his biggest rival.

Though not confirmed, the mysterious way in which Agaba bowed out of the race – without giving reason – a few days to voting left many in doubt of Bahati’s strength.

Minister losing grip in Ndorwa West?

Like any other leader who overstays in office, Bahati – who has splashed money in several local churches, schools, in hospitals, feeder roads construction – has been greeted with unending criticism from the constituency he has represented for three terms.

This could be a signal of ending times.

Of recent, he has been shocked by his constituents shunning his gatherings allegedly due to his empty promises.

In mid-December last year, Bahati was shocked by residents of Kyevu parish in Ndorwa West when they tasked him to explain the pledge that he, along with other NRM Party leaders made to bring a public ferry on Lake Bunyonyi several years ago.

Kyevu is one of the remotest areas of Kabale District bordering Rwanda.

Most patients who are referred to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital from Kyevu and surrounding areas are required to cross Lake Bunyonyi using expensive, unreliable private engine boats.

Lake Bunyonyi is reportedly the third deepest lake in the world.

In November last year, the populace was furious after Bahati intentionally ignored to explain corruption at Bank of Uganda.

Led by the outspoken Museveni critic Rev. Fr. Gaetano Batabyenda, the populace demanded the minister to explain the ‘extra currency saga’ at Bank of Uganda after several extra pallets of money made their way into the country on board a chartered plane.

It’s alleged that the plane which landed at Entebbe International Airport in April last year contained 25 pallets of Ugandan currency but only 20 belonged to BoU.

However, Bahati in response said he had also read the issue in the media and watched it on television.

But Mpirirwe is not the only stumbling block to Bahati’s quest for another term.

The news that his sister Christine Turyakira Nyinabashatu had picked interest in the Kabale Woman Member of Parliament seat come 2021 also left many divided.

The seat is currently occupied by Catherine Ndamira Atwakire.

Nyinabashatu, 47 is the director of TACTA Uganda and is the Kitumba Sub-county District Woman councilor.

She was a community development officer but when her brother Bahati became a minister, she retired from public service to join politics.

The public debate that’s going on today in Kabale district is whether Bahati and Nyinabashatu should all at once be voted to Parliament.

“We cannot vote only one family to Parliament. That would be greed,” a voter in Kabale municipality who preferred anonymity told Watchdog Uganda.

Nyinabashatu’s plans to contest have attracted criticism from many, saying she could leave her brother vulnerable in his constituency.

Also, it is believed Bahati’s campaign team has been split into three groups – the aged, youth and new entrants.

These are completely divided with one seemingly to be influential, the other ‘bigger’, the other feels ‘important’.

“All have failed to coordinate and work together,” an observer told Watchdog Uganda.

The old aged group, led by can. Enoch Kazooba, the youth group led by Mr. Christmas Turyomurugyendo (Kitumba sub county youth councilor) and the new entrants group is led by Mr .Allan Twongyeirwe.

“The art of working together has failed to exist among them .All they want is the minister to hear their requests, give them money,” he added.

Besides Bahati, Mpirirwe has successfully campaigned for Hon. Prossy Akampiriira Mbabazi (Rubanda District Woman legislator), Hon. Catherine Ndamira Atwakire (Kabale Woman MP), Hon. Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi (Rukiga district woman legislator).

Dr Rugari Rukundo a surgeon at Mulago National referral hospital has also shown interest to unseat Bahati – who was recently recognized as one of the most performing ministers in the country.