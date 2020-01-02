Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has said that Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu commonly known as Bobi Wine must first reconcile with the voters of former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye if he is to successfully run for presidency in next general elections.

Nambooze made the revelation on Thursday on NBS TV’s morning breeze show.

“It is his time to lead and he must move very fast to reconcile with the voters of Besigye, because People Power is trying to force the entire opposition to endorse one candidate who is Kyagulanyi, and they are not ready to take anything less than that,” said Nambooze who also doubles as Besigye’sPeople’s Government Spokesperson.

She added that Besigye the four-time presidential candidate represents all political opposition who have been in politics in the last decade and Bobi Wine will need them all.

The legislator also noted that unless Ugandans understand what People’s Government is about, they will continue thinking that they are against People Power.

“Partly, the People Power movement is built on the need to change the status quo in the opposition. There is a need for change in opposition as well. But by April 2020, everybody who has doubts about People’s Government will get to know the truth,” she added.

Nambooze said that because the opposition has not had any chance to elevate some people into better positions it is normal that the People Power movement comes against them before they go to Museveni. She, however, noted that Bobi Wine is to face the reality of the matter since he has embarked on a journey with no return ticket.

“This year is going to be a moment of truth for my young brother, Hon Robert Kyagulanyi is of age now politically, and he has no other way out other than standing for presidency, he can’t do anything else,” she added.

She noted that in case Besigye does not stand for the presidency, he will become the kingmaker and those who had built their politics on demonising him will need to adjust because he will be available to offer support to anybody who will win him over.

“This is going to be a very important occurrence in the opposition, who is going to be with Besigye? she inquired.