A top musician from Jinja has reportedly clashed with his manager after being caught red-handed sleeping with his wife in their matrimonial bed.

Don Vybz, a popular music promoter and song composer from Jinja claims that he has been receiving reports of his fiance only identified as Sheeba having an affair with singer Harmony Degrees Masasi but decided to treat it as a rumour.

It however downed on him when he received an anonymous call on Friday evening informing him that a strange face had been sighted entering his house. This prompted him to drive from his Bulenga residence in Kampala to Jinja to prove if it was not a lie. On arrival at about 1am he was dismayed to identify the intruder to be his closest friend and artist signed to his sound arts music label.

In shock, the Don Vybz is said to have fainted and taken to Alshafa medical center which gave Degrees – the “paper loving” song maker the gap to escape.

The businessman has since been discharged from the medical facility and returned to his Kampala home from where he is being monitored closely.

Harmony Degrees Masasi is known for his hit songs like Kampala, Olibwomu, Paper loving among others. Don Vybz has also been writing most of his music. He has also written songs for some big musicians in Kampala.

