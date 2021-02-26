NBS TV news anchor Hatmah Nalugwa Ssekaya has taken Pastor Aloysius Bugingo to school, following the statement he made about Bobi Wine’s new bullet proof vehicle.

Recently, the National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine acquired a Black SUV bullet proof vehicle that got Ugandans talking.

Among the many, was House of Prayer Ministries International Senior Pastor, Bugingo who said during a church service that for someone to own a bulletproof vehicle, he/she has to be working with government.

And according to Bugingo, it’s only President Museveni and Amama Mbabazi who have armoured vehicles because having such a car is like having a gun; thereby implying that Bobi Wine works with the government but playing on people’s mind.

However, Nalugwa couldn’t let Bugingo ‘deceive’ his sheep and she went on Twitter to educate the preacher, noting that bullet proof cars are not reserved for government officials only.

The senior news anchor said that having an armoured vehicle in Uganda isn’t a big deal for anyone can own one as long as they can afford them, and it’s not illegal to have it.

“Dear Pastor Bugingo. The street-legal armoured vehicles are no longer reserved for only the wealthy or governments. It is also not illegal to own or drive a bulletproof vehicle. Please don’t let a simple car make you speak so a lot,” Nalugwa said.