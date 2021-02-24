Dance hall singer Pius Mayanja famously known as Pallaso has returned to South Africa, a year after he was almost killed in the Southern African country.

In 2020, Pallaso travelled to South Africa to perform on a show and even shot some music videos, but his trip didn’t go well as he was allegedly beaten nearly to death by a group of people who were protesting.

But the singer decided to put that bad experience aside, and on Tuesday, he made a return to South Africa. The ‘Malamu’ hit maker noted that his last trip to that country changed his life both on the outside and inside.

“Its been 1 year since I was in South Africa. My last trip changed me forever on the inside and on the outside. I love this country, I love the many great people I met, and the connections I made. I missed you all. I can’t wait to touch down my home away from home,” he noted.

After the alleged xenophobia attack, Pallaso shared a video saying that he was brutally beaten by people who seemed to be protesting.

“They beat me up really bad and I fell down, I was stabbed. As I was trying to run I got hit by a car, I tried to ask for help from the car owner but instead he just drove off. I then started running with people chasing me with a machine, they pulled my hair and beat me up. Xenophobia is real.”

However, despite Pallaso’s claims, other sources claimed that the singer was beaten up for sleeping with someone’s wife, but he used xenophobia to justify the minor injuries he had sustained.