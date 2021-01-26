South Africa based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has acted unbothered about her ex-husband Diamond Platnumz’s recent meeting with baby mama Tanasha Donna.

Over the weekend, Donna flew from Kenya to Tanzania with her child for the first time after her breakup with Diamond in 2020, and the couple had some moments together something that sparked rumours that the two might be planning a reunion.

With all the rumours, a concerned Zari fan rushed to her Instagram page on Tuesday to report to the Boss Lady about Diamond and Tanasha entanglement.

“Our boss lady, he’s back with that Kenya girl again, ” a one fifen said; but Zari was quick to respond to her, saying that “Last I checked I broke up with him 3 years ago.” Thus making it clear that she is unbothered by whatever Diamond does with his life.

Recently during Zari’s visit to Tanzania with her two children, Diamond revealed how he regrets parting ways with her, something that gave hopes of a reunion since both of them were ‘single’ at the moment.

“I can say today for the first time that for all the women I have ever had in relationship, especially those I have babies with, I always regret leaving one of them and that is Zari. In fact, she contributed a lot to my musical success and life in general,” he said.

But the mother of five has made it clear that there is nothing going on between them.