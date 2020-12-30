As we are coming close to the end of 2020, Watchdog Uganda has listed some of the trending slogans and hashtags that people on social media have enjoyed this year.

It’s no secret that social media users, especially on Facebook and Twitter can turn the smallest thing into a big topic of discussion and before you know it, it’s trending everywhere.

Here are some of the trending slogans and hashtag of 2020;

1. Omwavu wakuffa

Omwavu wakufa is a Luganda word meaning ‘A poor person shall die’ and it was the biggest slogan which ushered us into 2020. Kermit the frog, a muppet character in a famously known Sesame Street Show was portrayed as the omwavu in several memes created on social media. In some of the memes, Omwavu refused to ‘die’ but instead, went to school and graduated, got a lot of money, joined the army, went to expensive hotels among other jokes.

2. Tweni Tweni

Many people were so excited about the start of this year and instead of calling it twenty twenty (2020), they preferred to call it tweni tweni, not knowing that the Coronavirus pandemic was on standby to kill most people’s great expectations of the year.

3. Mitima Gyakaluba

It’s a Luganda word meaning ‘Having a strong heart’, this slogan was adopted from EeZzy’s hit song Tumbiiza sound. People on social media have then started using it to show how strong hearted they are amidst any situation.

4. Tuli Mu Struggle

People Power political struggle, led by Robert Kyagulanyi gave this slogan a momentum, and slowly, people on social media started to use it as an excuse for not doing certain things, claiming to be so focused on the struggle.

5. Kasukaali keko

‘Is sugar enough… or we add more?’, that’s what Kasukaali keko ‘oba twongelemu’ means. This slogan was often used as a suggestion, asking if one should increase or decrease on something. Because of the popularity of his slogan, several singers who include Bobi Wine, Recho Ray among others composed songs out of it.

6. Ebiluma Abayaye

In this case, Abayaye were portrayed as the haters, the slogan basically means doing what hurts the haters (Doing better than what haters expect) and this saying was birthed by singer Zex Bilingilangi but before he knew it was all over social media. since then several singers who include Crysto Panda, Angella Katatumba and Buka Chimey jumped on the trend and composed several hit songs from the slogan

7. Mujooga

Mujooga is a Luganda word meaning to ‘undermine’, This was also one of the biggest slogans of 2020, and was often used when someone did something that many social media users didn’t agree with.

8. It will end in tears

This word was often used as a warning and discouragement especially when someone has received something good. Given the constant friendship and relationship breakups in the entertainment industry, people on social media always reminded newly weds that their relationship will end in tears.

9. Katumba oyee

Presidential candidate John Katumba gave social media users a lot to say, and when you talk about 2021 Presidential general elections, one things that crosses people’s minds is ‘Katumba oyee’ Katumba said this word ‘Oyee’ after he was nominated to run for presidency and since then, this word has become his signature slogan.

10. SMAU

Stingy Men Association Uganda,a group of men who are ‘rich’ but don’t give money to women was created close to the end of the year but it has gained a lot of fame on social media.Several stingy men on social media have ganged up to say NO to giving out money to women anymore, and since many of them are financially unstable, this association is working miracles for them.

Other hashtags include, Locusts, Enzige, Sanitizer, Corona, Covid-19, Truck drivers, Lockdown, Recovered, death, contacts, curfew, LDU, 50K, among others.