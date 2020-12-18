The Ministry of Health has requested Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to ban ‘Tumbiza sound’ hit song on grounds that it contains information that misleads the public about Covid-19.

According to the Ministry’s Director for General Health Services Dr Henry G Mwebesa, the song has caused misinformation among different audiences and subsequently creating complacency among the public.

“It has been noted with concern that there’s a song being broadcasted on electronic and social media with messages contradicting the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures on covid-19 prevention titled ‘Tumbiza sound’ by Eric Opoka aka EeZzy. The message in this song has in turn caused misinformation among different audiences and subsequently creating complacency among the public,”Dr Mwebesa said in a letter dated 4 December.

He therefore requested UCC to ban the song on all mass media channels so that the public is not misled.

“Furthermore, I wish to request that going forward, all edutainment with health information/messages on COVID-19 passed onto the different media houses harmonized with the ministry of health before they are aired.”