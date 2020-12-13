It was all smiles on Saturday as Singer Julie Mutesasira reunited with her three kids in Canada after almost three years.

Julie and Pastor Steven Mutesasira were married for quite a long time and they had three children together but their marriage failed to workout before officially getting divorced in 2016. Julie, in 2017 then decided to relocate to Canada, leaving her three children behind with their father.

When the gospel singer landed in Canada, words started making rounds that she decided to become a homosexual and according to the photos that made rounds on social media in October, 2020, it’s indeed true the singer is now a lesbian.

Its alleged that following her divorce, Julie rushed to the United States before she connected to Canada to unite with her new female lover. And the pair tied the knot a few months ago and now living as husband and wife.

Last year, after winning, the inaugural East Africa’s Got Talent (EAGT) competitions in Nairobi, Kenya, Julie’s children Ezekiel and Esther Mutesasira revealed that they were missing their mother and wanted to meet her again after some good years without staying with her.

Ezekiel said they were planning to use the cash prize to first give tithe to God, build a home for the disabled and orphaned children and use the remaining money to process the required travel documents to Canada, to visit their mother Julie.

And finally, their dream has been achieved.