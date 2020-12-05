It’s no secret that singer King Saha and Bebe Cool don’t see eye to eye, but this time round Saha has shared a word of advice to the Gagamel boss.

For days now, Bebe Cool has been all over social media and on several interviews bringing back the shaming past of presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine to prove that the ‘Ghetto gladiator’ is not fit to be Uganda’s president.

He even shared footage of ‘Bad Bobi Wine’ during the time when he was still smoking weed, thus making some social media users believe that it’s Bebe Cool who is paying people to print and pin Bobi’s shaming posters all over town.

But being that so many youth look up to Bobi Wine, Saha has advised Bebe Cool to mind about what he posts, because he might end up promoting drug abuse instead of tarnishing Bobi’s name.

“Those people posting him smoking will make us love marijuana and we start smoking it too. Mind what you post,” King Saha shared on Facebook on Friday.

However, we are not sure if Bebe can take advice from Saha because he is also not a saint in his (Bebe Cool’s) eyes on matters to do with drugs.

Last year, ‘Big size’ expressed his worry as he was on the view that if King Saha refuses to take his advice to quit drugs, he might end up like singer Jackie Chandiru.

“King Saha, I am telling you as a friend that if you don’t stop taking drugs you are going to become a music failure. I can’t even imagine with such a good talent, big fan base and voice, how can you tell me that we concluded 2019 without a hit from Saha? I am so worried that we might end up holding a car wash for you if you don’t change,” he said.