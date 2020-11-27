Jalia Vivienne Mbuga has shared reasons for her successful marriage with city businessman Sulaiman Kabangala alias SK Mbuga.

Just like other marriages, the Mbugas have had several ups and downs, many of which have even made news headlines, but its four years now and they are still counting.

And to celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary, Vivienne took it on her Instagram page and revealed that it wasn’t easy, but they have always tolerated each other.

“Its remarkable how long we’ve tolerated each other, 4 years’ down, freaking forever to go, happy anniversary to us MR,” she posted on her page on Thursday.

A few years back, Mbuga was jailed in Dubai for obtaining money under false pretence, a crime he allegedly committed with the help of his wife.

It was said that Mbuga connived with Vivienne and swindled over 53 million Swedish Krona (About Shs23 billion) from Vivienne’s then Swedish boyfriend Sten Heinsoo in 2017. But he was later set free after prosecution failed to provide enough evidence to pin him to the crime.

And when we thought all was well for the couple, Vivienne shocked social media when she accused Mbuga of domestic violence.

“Stop domestic violence, since you hacked into my Instagram account, hack in this one too. Sometimes women stay with dysfunctional partners out of fear that the next woman will reap out of the hard work she put in, nope,” Vivienne said a few months ago.

But despite challenges they have faced, this couple is still standing strong…. Happy 4th anniversary the Mbugas.