Pastor Franklin Mondo Mugisha of Empowerment Christian Centre Church International has asked for forgiveness from some big shots in government who are behind his fraud blackmail.

During an interview with Spark TV over the weekend, Pastor Mondo revealed that he has been receiving calls from different people telling him that his name was put in the alleged Shs4 billion fraud because he he is friends with National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

“I saw Hon Kyagulanyi when he was 11 years at Brain Trust Academy, I prayed for him and God revealed to me that he will one time be a leader but God didn’t specify and I think Kyagulanyi has been a leader of his constituency. Kyagulanyi also speaks with people in the government and I believe he has friends everywhere.He is my friend also but politically I support President Museveni,” Mondo said.

“However, I want to tell our leaders that I don’t have any issue with NRM if there is anything wrong I did when I welcomed Kyagulanyi at the platform while at the funeral of Pr. Yiga, please I ask for forgiveness, I confess that I will never welcome Kyagulanyi anywhere again. Also, they should know that I’m not the one who invited him at the funeral, Kyagulanyi came like any common man. People have been calling telling me that I’m in all this because of Kyagulanyi,” he said.

Pr. Mondo said that he cannot hate Bobi Wine because he is a pastor who must love everyone regardless of their status.

“If this is why I’m being tortured, I plead to the leaders to forgive me, I will never do it again. Even if they don’t want me to meet kyagulanyi I will respect their decision.”

Pr Mondo, Presidential Advisor Catherine Kusasira and Pastor Siraje Ssemanda are being accused of fleecing billions of shillings from pastors while promising them trips abroad, a meeting with President Museveni and beneficial projects from Operation Wealth Creation.