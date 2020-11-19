Comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi and singer Bebe Cool have bowed to pressure and apologised for defending security forces following their brutal actions exhibited during #FreeBobiWine protests.

On Wednesday,a section of angry Ugandans went on streets and protested to show their dissatisfaction following the brutal arrest of National Unity Platform Presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine.

In the course of events, several people lost their lives and many were seriously injured as police applied excessive force and to put the situation back to normal.

But as several social media users, celebrities, politicians among others were speaking against police brutality, Bebe Cool and Salvado were busy praising police for doing their job well, saying that they used excessive force because they were provoked.

However, their insensitive statements couldn’t let them have peace on social media as they were trolled left, right and centre, till when they decided to come public to apologize for acting blind.

On his twitter account on Thursday, Salvado said that after watching a video taken during the riots, he realised that it was wrong of him to rally behind the armed men in uniforms.

“I’m sorry, if I came out insensitive and arrogant earlier, I’M SORRY, I just can’t get the visual out of my head, that little boy whose legs were crushes, the by standers who were shot… dear lord forgive me… where is the love,” Salvado said.

He further added that “I have made peace with myself, I was insensitive, I’ve been open to learn, I have learnt… to err is human, to acknowledge the mistake is maturity but to forgive is divine.”

Bebe cool too couldn’t stay silent following his arrogant statement, as he admitted too that he was being insensitive. He requested people to forgive him.

“I would like to apologise for the post I made yesterday that made me appear insensitive towards the families of the innocent Ugandans that lost their lives in the riot that took place yesterday.”