Businessman Sulaiman Kabalangala famously known as SK Mbuga has tasted the wrath of National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters after condemning their leader Bobi Wine for allegedly promoting war and violence in Uganda.

SK Mbuga on Wednesday shared a video of Bobi Wine warning President Yoweri Museveni that if he doesn’t relinquish power, he will end up like Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi and Robert Mugabe, the former presidents of Iraq, Libya and Zimbabwe respectively.

“I can guarantee to you, like it happened to Saddam, like it happened to Gaddafi, like it happened with Mugabe, it will happen here in Uganda,” Bobi Wine said in the video shared by Mbuga.

The businessman didn’t at only sharing the video, he also captioned it, “Day dreaming, this can’t happen to my peaceful country NO NO NO NO, who is promoting war & violence in the country?”

Following his action, Bobi Wine supporters have since verbally attacked SK Mbuga was calling him all sort of names.

See social media comments:

Kateregga Abdul Hassan Mpozi freedom of speech even a renowned Robbers and conmen a Fool who spent years in awiiri prison Dubai for theft is also opening his clumsy smelly Gab. Kantugwe keep your thing U call mouth closed at all time and in the new Uganda U will tell the country where you got the riches. Kale tumanyidwa naawe akafaanana nga akalwadde kakawumpuli. Bata WaLe WaLe Milliano So should we wait for him Till death????obutasoma! Leave the oppressed ugandans decide and eat your money in peace, since you pay no one’s bills..webaba bakuwonya ekomera ffe tukyali basibe Jacob S Vivatrax The only problem you have is that your brain is divided into two sides, left and right but the left brain has nothing right in it and the right brain has nothing left in it. Kiberu Ronald SK mbuga siyegwe ategela enyo, if Gaddafi had given up power in Peace that wouldn’t have happened Mutebi Emmy Kwagala Kyibi gwe sit down eat your evilmoneytake your medicationswell cos you can afford it but still think of the Ugandans who needs the same medications you on but they can’t be helped by the Government and nor themselves cause of the fucked up Government you giving a backupthats why you look disgustingpigsof the village Sk Ibrah if that guy refuses to go we shall wish that for our country, for you Mr SK what do u understand about down town situation and people’s living have u ever walked to a job interview and car hits u with muds yet u running out of time and u have to look clean on that interview Mr shutup leave these issues for kyagulanyi Robert RRobelto Sk mbuga don’t be stupid,kyagulanyi always promises apeacefull change wzout bloodshade, it’s ur dictator m7 n son muhoozi hu promise war to ugandans,ugandans r fade up n ur going to see them fighting for them selves, We want pples country,not a country of one family, #kyagulanyi2021 Sen Nile Prince If you a world wide thief you feel happy in the fake, dictatorial government please give us space and we try to mend the uganda we want that won’t have thieves like you. Kapyata Wilson Wilson But you people with money you should be telling the leaders at least to go before this happen but they keep in office for too long and oppressed people get tired eventually this will happen