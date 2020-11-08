Tanzanian bongo flava star Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz has disclosed how he regrets separating with his ex-wife Zari Hassan.

A few days back, the South African based Ugandan socialite Zari flew with her two kids (Nillan and Tiffah Dangote) to Tanzania, to reunite with their father Diamond Platnumz after two years of bitter separation.

Excited to meet his children and ex-lover again, Diamond gave them a tour around his mansion, Wasafi studios and offices. They also toured around Pepsi factory where Diamond serves as the brand ambassador and later went to watch a football match, among other activities.

After spending some quality time with his family, Diamond bowed to pressure and disclosed during an interview on Wasafi FM that among the women he has ever been in a relationship with, he has never found anyone who has unforgettable qualities like Zari.

“I can say today for the first time that for all the women I have ever had in relationships, especially those I have babies with, I always regret leaving one of them and that is Zari. In fact, she contributed a lot to my musical success and life in general.” He said.

However, he didn’t give any hopes of getting back together with the Uganda socialite, though we can’t rule out the fact that the ex-couple is comfortably enjoying each others’ company for the past few days.

Diamond’s mother Sanura Kasimu too showered Zari with lots of praise, saying that she was a real wife material, for she used to take good care of his son; she would wake up very early in the morning to prepare meals for the family, not like others women who would always order takeaway from restaurants.