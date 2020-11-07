Former Golden Band singer Ronald Mayinga has been served with an intention to sue notice following his campaign song dubbed ‘Mzeei Akalulu’ .

Mayinja allegedly pocketed millions and millions of shillings after composing this campaign song for National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 general elections, but the singer is surely not going to enjoy this money well.

Besides causing him troubles with his fellow singer Bebe Cool and his former party mates (National Unity Platform), Mayinja is now on a verge of losing it all after a local media company slapped him with an intention to sue notice over copyright infringement.

According to Entebbe based Media Lab through their lawyers Walusimbi & Company advocates, when shooting his controversial song, Mayinja used images and footage of their work without their consent.

“You infringed on our client’s copyright on 30th October 2020 or thereabouts when you used our client’s images, footage and other artistic work depicting the recently commissioned Kitooro Market at Entebbe in the trending video of your campaign song titled ‘Mzee’ without our client’s consent,” reads the notice in parts.

And now the singer has been demanded to pull down that song from all his music platforms with immediate effect, and also offer a public apology within one week or else matters will be taken to courts of law.

In addition to that, the troubled singer has also been asked to pay Shs375 million for the damages caused.