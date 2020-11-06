Rising talent Joan Namugerwa alias Jowy Landa has ditched Da Texas Management for Sure Events. Landa now replaces singer Nina Roz who recently moved on to Black Market Records.

After kid rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo aka Fresh Kid parting ways with Da Texas Management, Manager Francis Kamoga the label CEO decided to sign Jowy Landa as their new face.

But the upcoming artiste, popularly known for songs like Onvuga speed, Embukuuli on Thursday called it quits for a new music label.

For just a few years in the music industry, Jowy Landa has jumped from one management to another, she became popular under Pallaso’s Team Good Music, then joined Da Texas Management, and now she has signed pen to paper with Sure Management.

However, just like he did with Fresh Kid, Manager Francis parted ways with Jowy Landa on good terms and bid her a good farewell in her new journey.

“We officially let Jowy Landa out to a new Management (Sure Events). We have surely enjoyed and earned from all the time with you, we wish you a fruitful season with the new management and we promise to always lend a hand where need be because you are part of the family here always,” Da Texas Management noted.