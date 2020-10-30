Singer Ronald Mayinja has revealed why he praised President Yoweri Museveni in his new song.

On Thursday, Mayinja officially released his new song showering Museveni with praise. He said Museveni was the best President Uganda has ever had.

He went ahead to rally Ugandans to vote for the President in 2021 general elections.

Following the release of his latest song, the former Golden Band singer was highly castigated by supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) given the fact that he had just returned to the party from NRM a few months ago.

They labeled him a hypocrite and a money minded traitor.

However, speaking during an interview with Bukedde TV , Mayinja defended himself by claiming that he is a musician who is focused on making money.

He said as a musician, he decided to be neutral so that he offers his services to all people irrespective of their political affiliations.

“I realised that as a singer, I have to make money to survive so I decided to sing for anyone who pays for my services. I will not disclose how much I was paid to sing for President Museveni but even you if you want I can sing for you as long as you pay me,”Mayinja said during a phone interview with Bukedde TV.

” Even if Bobi Wine wants a song from me, I can sing for me. I have no problem with that. ”

When asked if he still belongs to NUP, the” tuli kubunkenke” singer disclosed that right now he is focusing on his career as a musician and he doesn’t want anything to do with politics.

“Since I’m not standing for any political office, I want to focus on my career as a singer. All politicians have their hidden agendas and when I realised that politics is not my thing, I decided to become a neutral musician.”