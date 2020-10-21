Stand-up comedian Patrick Idringi Salvado has set the official date for his wedding ceremony with his long-term fiance Daphine Frankstock.

With three children now, this couple has been together for quite a long time and they are now set to walk down the aisle on December 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Africa Church Mbuya.

The Man from Ombokolo was on June 02, 2019 introduced to Daphine’s parents in a glamorous Introduction (Kwanjula) ceremony which took place in Mityana district, and after receiving parents’ blessings, the couple is now ready to seal their marriage vows in church.

The couple’s introduction ceremony was witnessed by several entertainers and media personalities like Abby Mukiibi, Rema, Lydia Jazmine, NTV’s Andrew Kyamagero, Ykee Benda, Sebakijje, Okello, Madrat and Chiko among others who made the day more colourful.

Meanwhile , we hope that this time round the Africa Laughs proprietor offers a wedding invitation card to fellow comedians like Kapale among others who were left cursing after they failed to make it on Salvado’s introduction ceremony guest list.

Otherwise congratulations to Mr and Mrs Idringi to be…