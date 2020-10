Ivan Kakooza, the proprietor of Najjera’s popular hangout- Nexus Lounge has died.

Kakooza passed on last night at Mulago Hospital.

The development was confirmed by Joan Kaitetsi, Nexus Lounge’s manager.

Kaitetsi said Ivan had been unwell.

“He’s not been coming to work for the last two weeks. He was not feeling okay,” she said.

May the deceased’s soul Rest In Eternal Peace.

