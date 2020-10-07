Robert Kyagulanyi’s first son Solomon Kampala has caused a stir on the internet after parading the girl believed to be his girlfriend.

The public interest photo pose that has since gone viral on social media shows Solomon tightly holding his alleged sweetheart in a position that would even make the blind tell the business at play between them.

The photo has since attracted mixed reactions from the netizens, with many faulting the pop star’s son for showing that side of himself to the public in complete disregard of his father’s political ambitions.

Others were however quick to applaud the young Ssentamu for the bravery exhibited, adding that he was likely to be sharp in everything like his father Mr Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Not all followers were however willing to interprete the photo pose in a romantic sense. Some were actually quick to argue that the two could have actually intended to show a non romantic intent before the public got so excited to draw such conclusions.

Whether Solomon is already getting himself into things of mature people or not, we shall be waiting to know and the truth will surely come out.