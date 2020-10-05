Away from agonizing experiences such as the break-up with Rema, hostilities from People Power fanatics and the COVID19 lockdown in Ivory Coast, multi award winning singer Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo could have finally found reason to smile for a bit longer.

The singer revealed on Friday that the long search for his missing biological sister had ended on a happy note after an emotional reunion in Katwe, a Kampala suburb recently.

Suggesting it’s still premature for the siblings’ affair to be in the news, an exceedingly excited Kenzo declined revealing any details about the said sister, save for the gorgeous photo moments the two had enjoyed together.

Kenzo, who had given up searching for the lost sister after over 20 years of fruitlessness revealed that he was shocked when called that she had been found in Katwe where he has actually been buying some items .

“I was buying things from her in Katwe not knowing she was my sister. I’m so happy,” he revealed.

Kenzo says that in the early 2000s, together with his elder brother had entrusted the young girl under the care of a certain woman for she couldn’t manage Street life like them.

The woman under whose care the child was, also gave her away to someone else from whom she ran after reported mistreatment;never to be seen until last week.