Troubled singer Rocky Giant’s torture video could “land him into things” after it’s emerged that a meeting has been arranged between him and the country’s supreme leader President Yoweri Museveni.

A very disturbing video emerged on social media on Thursday where the legendary rapper helplessly endured torture at the hands of Presidential Advisor on ghetto Affairs Buchaman.

The video would later create a public uproar with many calling for justice from the authorities for the singer.

Many entertainers had by the end of the day came out with offers that could help restore the troubled rapper to his old days of glory through free music recordings, videos, collabos, and free written music.

It’s however been revealed but the artiste would not end on the help from fellow entertainers alone as a meeting with President Museveni have been reported to be on the cards.

We have since established that Museveni chief fixer and fisherman Balaam Barugahara has already contacted the country’s Chief Executive to fix an appointment for the meeting.

Balaam’s disciple Ashburg Katto confirmed the rumour when he posted on his Facebook page on Thursday that the events promoter has indeed arranged a yet to be confirmed meeting between Rocky Giant and the President.