Behind every successful person, there is always a sacrifice and hustling story to tell; you might look and admire singer Spice Diana’s success but the big question is, can you work hard to be like her??

Its not a doubt that Spice Diana, real name Hajarah Namukwaya is one of the most successful and rich female artistes but this didn’t find her seated on a mat, the singer has disclosed that the only jobs she has never done in her life is prostitution, marriage and digging pit latrines.

Through her Snapchat stories on Thursday, the Jangu Ondabe hit maker said that she even never had time to enjoy her teenage life because she had to work so much to support her family.

“I never enjoyed my teenage years. I spent it working so hard to raise my young siblings, I have done every kind of job apart from prostitution, marriage and digging pit latrines,” she said.

Recently during an interview, Spice recalled that the business which used to earn them a lot of money was selling ladies underwear which she used to vend door to door.

“Me and my mother used to sell ladies underwear, I remember we started that business with the capital of Shs10,000, we could buy one pant at Shs200 and sell it at Shs500 or Shs1000, our business then grew bigger and bigger,” she said recently.

Lesson; Everyone starts somewhere! To those who think that getting rich is simple or doing a particular job isn’t good for their status, you can borrow a leaf from the ‘Stargal’.