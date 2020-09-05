Have you ever wondered why Team No Sleep (TNS) singer Sheebah Karungi rarely comes out to clear her name no matter how big the issue is? Well she has now revealed the reason why.

Through her social media page on Saturday, the Nakyuka Hit maker claimed that people always understand what they want to know, and sometimes there is nothing much that one can explain.

“I stopped explaining myself when I realised that people only understand from their level of perception,” she noted.

It takes a miracle to see Sheebah on an interview despite the piling rumours about her life.The singer has been constantly trolled for wearing skimpy clothes, not giving birth, leaving TNS, not having sole ownership of her mansion (Queendom), among other allegations but she still remained tight lipped.

The biggest rumour of them all is that she is in a romantic relationship with her manager Jeff Kiwa and despite the ‘breakup-makeup’ stories made about them, Sheebah has never come out with a clear explanation about this matter.

The best she always says is “my relationship with Kiwa is strictly business, nothing else“.