In just a few days or weeks, some good news from Sheilah Gashumba and her boyfriend Ali Marcus Lwanga aka God’s Plan will be rocking your screens.

God’s Plan shared a hint on his social media pages, stating that he will be putting pen and paper with the Naguru based NBS TV, and that he will be co-hosting a show dubbed ‘The Score’ alongside Daniel Sebakijje.

He made this revelation as he thanked his bae, Gashumba for being a great TV inspiration and promised his fans that in due time, he will be making a big announcement.

“Anyone that meets me always tells me I changed their life. Please tag someone who inspired you. Sheilah Gashumba inspired me to be on TV. Me and Daniel Sebakijje have a big announcement coming up. Anyone take a guess??” he said on Monday.

Although recently Gashumba complained about the less pay she used to receive as NTV Uganda’s employee, how she pity’s TV hosts for having financial struggles, and how she rather sell samosas rather than working on TV among other things, excited Gashumba replied on God’s Plan’s post pledging her full support to him.

“And you’re doing perfect on screen my love, we can’t wait to hear the big announcement and know you will have my full support,” Gashumba said.

This couple has been trying a lot to grace TV as they recently launched their show called God’s Plan and Gashumba Lounge and it was to be aired on STV, but it seems things didn’t work out as planned.

Now let’s see if all will go well for God’s Plan on NBS TV.