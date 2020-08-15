Big Talent CEO Edrisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has disclosed how Uganda’s darling athlete Joshua Cheptegei, came to his rescue during his time of need in Ivory Coast.

Cheptegei who is currently on cloud nine after winning the men’s 5000m at the Monaco Diamond league and breaking the 16-year- old world record, was among the people who extended support to Kenzo when he was stuck in the West African country following the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

According to Kenzo’s recent rants, his selfish, greedy and hypocrite friend Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine betrayed him on several occasions when he needed him the most, but not all people are the same as Cheptegei came in with his big heart to bail him out.

We are not certain if it was moral, financial or spiritual support, but when celebrating Cheptegei’s win, Kenzo noted on his social media platform on Friday that he will never forget what his real ‘brother’ did for him when he needed support.

“Superman, another world record, breaking international records, Uganda is well represented. Congs my brother Cheptegei, you’re a hero and thank you for what you did for me when I was stuck in Ivory Coast, I will never forget bro,” Kenzo said through social media.