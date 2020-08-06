Rapper Navio Kigozi has explained why he walked away from Swangz Avenue’s Winnie Nwagi in a viral video that got social media gossipers talking.

In the video. Nwagi was seen dirty dancing, twerking her big butt and hips on Navio’s ‘area’, but instead of the ‘njogereza’ hit maker enjoying the moment, he instead stepped aside, leaving Nwagi ashamed and disappointed.

And since social media gossipers never give a chill, many had so far jumped on the trend to give their own conclusions and assumptions, which has forced Navio to come out and give a clear explanation on what really happened.

Through his social media platform on Thursday, Navio noted that he wasn’t avoiding Nwagi as some people have alleged, but he only stepped aside to check on the pictures which the camera guy had taken.

“Issues with that viral video clip going on, I’m here to clarify on that, it was a simple photo shoot, pausing for pictures with a fellow artist wouldn’t be bad!! And I wasn’t avoiding her, I just stepped a bit to check on the photos the camera guy was taking!! Thank you,” Navio said.