After failing to get financial bailout from President Yoweri Museveni, singer Ibrahim Mayanja famously known as Big Eye has admitted that he is about to run mad due to stress.

In June, Big Eye threatened to sue the President together with ruling money-NRM for allegedly failing to pay him Shs270 million he worked during 2011 general election campaigns.

He said he had a debt of over Shs400 million and he badly needed money to pay it off which prompted him to remind Museveni that he had unsettled balance with him.

“I demand Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the chairman of the National Resistance Movement. I worked for the president in 2011 when he was contesting for presidency. I was one of the people who campaigned for him after singing on his rallies but I was never paid,” Big Eye said through his lawyers.

He gave the President a 14 ultimatum to respond to his legal action. However,to his dismay, the ultimatum elapsed without hearing from the big man.

This left Big Eye disappointed and since them he has been stressed, cursing the ruling party and its chairperson by accusing them of abandoning him in the time he needs them most.

And on Saturday, the ‘Ndi single’ singer disclosed that he was losing his senses and needed help from a professional counselor.

“I need a good counsellor for a serious counseling otherwise my situation and stress will lead me to so many mistakes.A good boy for many years is turning into a bad boy,” Big Eye posted on his social media page.