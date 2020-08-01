The team is now prepared and ready; Sanyu FM has officially unveiled the new faces which will be behind the microphones, to make sure that you kick off your mornings in a good mood.

Ever since this radio station fired most of its presenters, stand-up comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ idringi was hired to seat in for the morning show, which airs from 6:00 am to 10:00 am during weekdays, till when the management finds a suitable team for this show.

But now the wait is over, Sanyu FM through its social media channels on Saturday unveiled Salvado, Actress Miss Deedan Muyira and Yvonne Koreta as the new faces of their Sanyu FM Breakfast Club. This show will officially start airing on Monday, August 3.

“August is here and we bring you the long awaited #SanyuFM Entanglement, the Mighty #SanyuFmBreakfastClub starting this Monday with @idringp, @KoretaYvonne and @missdeedan,” Sanyu FM shared.

Excited Salvado could hide his joy as he took the news to his fans, advising them to tighten their seat belts for the team is now set.

“And then God said let there be the #SanyuFmBreakfastClub. The team is finally here, the# SanyuFmBreakfastClub featuring yours truly alongside @missdeedan and @KoretaYvonne, hioooo I’m super excited,” Salvado posted.