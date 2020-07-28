Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has cautioned fellow artistes to stop being selfish and start fighting for each other in times of need.

The Kyadondo East lawmaker said that when he joined politics the regime banned his music shows, a move which cost him a lot of money, however, only a few artistes managed to condemn act with majority of them castigating him for attacking the ruling government .

In an interview on NBS TV, Bobi Wine said that if artistes had joined hands by the time his concerts were cancelled by the state, the regulations recently passed by the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) and Ministry of ICT wouldn’t have been passed because their unity in fighting against injustices would have threatened the government.

“When I was attacked by government, only a few artistes came out to talk about the matter and the majority did not know that the attack was on the entire industry, now it’s time for those who thought they are not inclusive in this struggle to wake up and start fighting for their rights,” he said.

Bobi Wine’s comments follow the recently passed regulations meant to streamline and promote sanity in the art and entertainment industry in Uganda. The People Power Principal said that when he was protesting against the inhumane policies by the regime, he was fighting for the whole industry in advance.

“My rise from the ghetto to parliament badly affected the regime so much that is why they are trying, by all means, to see that no other Bobi Wine comes up. These laws are too bad, you can never find such laws anywhere in the world. Government’s intention is to target some people, like how they enacted the Public Order Management Bill intentionally to arrest Dr Besigye and his supporters,” he said.

“I’m not the first to sing about politics, Philly sang about it, Bebe Cool sang about it, Chameleone did so, Radio and Weasel have also sang about politics, therefore, these regulations are too illegal, immoral, they are unconstitutional and we must not obey them. Disobeying and discrediting these laws must be our duty as artistes and this is the time we should unite than blaming each other,” he said.