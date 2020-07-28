Being a single mother and a female in the entertainment industry, Kenya’s socialite Tanasha Donna has shared the challenges she is subjected to ever since her relationship with singer Diamond Platnumz failed to workout.

When they were still a couple, things used to be very easy for Tanasha as Diamond’s experienced team and management WASAFI used to do all branding, promotion, marketing, showbiz and popularizing Tanasha’s music career, but currently she is struggling alone to keep up the face.

Through her Instagram page on Monday, Tanasha admitted that its not easy to be a female in the entertainment industry when you have to finance your own projects, meeting and convincing some bosses to trust you among other things.

“Its not easy for a female in this industry doing it on her own. The sleepless nights my team and I had, financing your own projects (songs and videos) being behind every single step or every creative process of any project, having to enter boardroom meetings and try convince some bosses to trust the art, “Tanasha said.

Adding that life of being the boss of your own is hard, but she believes that sometimes it’s worthy it when one starts to see the fruits of their hard work finally blossom and grown into something amazing.

She however assured her fans that she won’t give up on the struggle, thereby promising her that she’s currently working on many collaborations with both local and international artistes.

“Got so much lined up for this year especially collaborations, both local and international, I feel like I’m literally done recording for the year now. Weh! Just busy with visuals now,” she said.

Tanasha had her music breakthrough with her song dubbed Gera on which she featured Diamond, but ever since they parted ways, she has been struggling to maintain her game in the competitive music industry.