Bizonto comedy group members have been arrested.

The four members were picked from Bukoto based- Radio Simba on Friday morning. They are currently being detained at Uganda Police Professional Standard Unit (PSU) in Bukoto.

It is alleged that the comedians have been put under lock and key for their veiled attack comedy skit on top government officials who hail from Western Uganda. The video allegedly promotes sectarianism.

