After failing to pull President Yoweri Museveni’s attention to pay him Shs270 million, singer Big Eye has started campaigning for the the former’s nemesis Robert Kyagulanyi alias BobI Wine.

A few weeks ago, Big Eye threatened to sue President Museveni together with ruling party-NRM for failing to pay him the money he worked for during the 2011 general elections campaigns.

During the elections period, the NRM brought on board a host of musicians to move around the country with Museveni on his campaign trail, Big Eye being one of the artistes. However, the ‘ndi single’ says he was not paid for campaigning for the President till now.

Through his lawyers, he served President Museveni and the NRM party with an intention to sue, demanding sh270m as payment. “I demand Mr Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the chairman of the National Resistance Movement. I worked for the president in 2011 when he was contesting for presidency. I was one of the people who campaigned for him after singing on his rallies but I was never paid,” Big Eye said.

He gave the President a 14 ultimatum to respond to his legal action. to his dismay, the ultimatum elapsed without hearing from the big man.

Now following the disappointment, Big Eye has decided to somehow switch his support from the President he dearly loves to Bobi Wine.

In his facebook post on Tuesday, Big Eye says ever since the People Power leader revealed that he would stand against Museveni in the 2021 general elections, musicians have suffered a lot.

“Even us who support the NRM we are not safe. A lot of unlawful things and unfair things are going to be done to disorganize this music industry, separate it and put it down. Fellow musicians open your eyes widely. We have even started seeing some media houses/Entertainment programs being paid to expose musicians with an aim of spoiling musicians image,” Big Eye said.

He further rallied fellow musicians to stand with Bobi Wine because it seems he is the only one who will save the music industry.

“If am not mistaken we might even be the reason why this country is still in lockdown so that we don’t do any shows to earn. May be we better stand with Hon Robert Kyagulanyi who will understand our pain.”