After discovering that NTV presenter Andrew Kabuura is not good at betting, a tweep has now asked him to stake his beautiful wife Flavia Tumusiime, next time he wants to gamble.

On Monday, Kabuura shocked the nation when he showed up on NTV Press Box show clad in a dress.

Kabuura, with a straight face, did a good job, but clad in a very feminine dress, possibly designed by his wife, NTV news anchor Flavia.

However we got to know that Kabuura was honouring a bet he made with a fellow presenter, Joel Khamadi.

Ahead of the FA semi final game between Manchester United and Chelsea, Kabuura and Khamadi bet whoever lost turns up on set in a dress or vest. Kabuura opted for a dress bet while Khamadi agreed to wearing a vest to tonight’s show.

Kabuura said, Manchester United would beat Chelsea hands down in the FA semi final showdown. And Khamadi put his money on Chelsea. Kabuura lost.

Truly, Chelsea beat United 3-1 and are to meet Arsenal in the finals.

Kabuura, a man who keeps his word, did as promised. He is clad in a dress, making him the first Ugandan male TV presenter to wear a dress for a none drama/comedy show.

Now after learning that Kabuura is defeatable when it comes to betting, a one Fred King, wants the sports journalist to bet his wife, next time he makes a stake on a football match game.

Next time we bet, U stake Flavia I stake my Shallon from Nansana#NTVPressBox pic.twitter.com/KzNnHxM8Dt — ℝ ℕ (@fredking_jnr) July 20, 2020

Who knows, Fred King may replace Kabuura for a day in Flavia’s life.