A Facebook user identified as Zalwango Gagamel has claimed that songstress Hajara Namukwaya famously known as Spice Diana might be having a hand in poisoning ailing socialite Bryan White.

In a facebook post, Zalwango alleged that Spice Diana is the only person who gave Bryan White – real name Bryan Kirumira a cake on his birthday and ever since, life has never been the same on the philanthropist’s side;- he fell sick suddenly.

“Spice Diana-She’s the only person eyawa (who gave) Bryan white birthday cake Era since that day yafunirawo ba (she got) bodyguards ebintu bino byalibamu a banene mu government(Government big shots might be involved)🙄,” she claimed.

Bryan White celebrated his birthday on May 12, 2020. However, the allegation against the ‘kwata wano’ singer cannot be confirmed to be true because she was not the only one who surprised the socialite with a birthday cake on that day. Media personality Isaac Katende alias Kasuku and friends also did the same.

On Monday, Bryan White claimed there were some people who want to kill him despite his current health condition!

He said he has photos of people who entered his house with an intention of killing him. He further disclosed that he was poisoned by his enemies.

“The man I worked for is silent! I need him to help me fly out to Nairobi even if he doesn’t cater for my treatment I’ll handle. But why am I dying like a dog? They concocted cases against me! Which country is this? My children can’t visit me because they live in fear,” he asserted.

Bryan White was recently discharged from Nakasero hospital where he had spent weeks receiving treatment.

The socialite, whose blood samples were flown to South Africa for further testing to find out what exactly he is suffering from, was asked to wait for his medical results from his home.

Although he was taken back to his home, Bryan White’s health is still worrying.