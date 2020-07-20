Songstress Juliana Kanyomozi has penned an emotional message to her late son Keron Kabugo.

Keron died in his father’s arms at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, in 2014.

He had been admitted at the facility after suffering an asthma attack.

“He breathed his last as I held him. Before he passed away, I looked at him and he also looked in my eyes but we could not communicate. That is the time I realized that my son was going for good,” narrated Kanyomozi’s ex-husband Amon Lukwago.

Now in her moving tribute to remember her fallen son, the ‘zaabu’ singer who recently gave birth to a baby boy revealed that he misses Keron so much and that she wishes that he was still with them now.

“Six years today!!. I miss you so much my baby, my KK 💔💔. Wish you were here with us, but I know you are watching over us. We love you so much.. Your mummy and little brother Taj ♥️♥️,” Juliana posted on her Instagram on Sunday.